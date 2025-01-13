Left Menu

Reviving Trade Routes: A Gateway to Regional Growth

An expert study group has submitted a comprehensive report to the Arunachal government on reopening trade routes through Pangsau Pass and Dongshengmang. The study aims to boost trade, tourism, and cross-border connectivity, unlocking significant economic potential for Arunachal Pradesh and enhancing its connectivity with Southeast Asia and India.

Updated: 13-01-2025 19:35 IST
  • India

The Arunachal government has received a detailed project report from an expert study group aiming to reopen critical trade routes through Pangsau Pass and Dongshengmang. These routes connect India with Myanmar and Bhutan, respectively, promising to bolster trade and development in the region.

The 'Pangsau Pass Trade Study Group' delivered their findings in a PowerPoint presentation to Arunachal's trade and commerce minister, Nyato Dukam. Key figures, including Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, participated in the event, alongside officials from departments such as home, planning and investment, finance, tourism, power, and land management.

The report emphasizes historical trade ties and potential growth in sectors like tourism, investment corridors, cultural exchanges, and vital areas such as health and education. The study underlines the substantial impact that reopening these routes can have on Arunachal Pradesh, fostering international trade with Southeast Asia and enhancing domestic economic opportunities.

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

