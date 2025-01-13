Reviving Trade Routes: A Gateway to Regional Growth

The Arunachal government has received a detailed project report from an expert study group aiming to reopen critical trade routes through Pangsau Pass and Dongshengmang. These routes connect India with Myanmar and Bhutan, respectively, promising to bolster trade and development in the region.

The 'Pangsau Pass Trade Study Group' delivered their findings in a PowerPoint presentation to Arunachal's trade and commerce minister, Nyato Dukam. Key figures, including Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, participated in the event, alongside officials from departments such as home, planning and investment, finance, tourism, power, and land management.

The report emphasizes historical trade ties and potential growth in sectors like tourism, investment corridors, cultural exchanges, and vital areas such as health and education. The study underlines the substantial impact that reopening these routes can have on Arunachal Pradesh, fostering international trade with Southeast Asia and enhancing domestic economic opportunities.

