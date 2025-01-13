Left Menu

Telangana's Global Investment Drive: From Davos to Singapore

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos to seek investments. Prior to the event, he will visit Singapore to discuss potential collaborations for a Skill University. His previous Davos visit yielded investments over Rs 40,000 crore, grounding 17 out of 18 MoUs.

Hyderabad | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:43 IST
The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, is gearing up for a key international agenda, with a visit lined up for the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos. Accompanied by cabinet colleague D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, he aims to further bolster investment inflow into the state.

Before making his way to Davos, Chief Minister Reddy will spend January 16-19 in Singapore, engaging with firms to explore investment opportunities and potential partnerships for Telangana's proposed Skill University, as mentioned in an official release.

Reddy's earlier visit to Davos proved fruitful, attracting investments exceeding Rs 40,000 crore with 17 of 18 planned projects already initiated. Confident in Telangana's industrial policy, the CM expects these efforts to spur further economic growth backed by successful welfare schemes and development programs.

