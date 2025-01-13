AerCap CEO Warns Trump's Tariffs Could Stall Boeing's Recovery

AerCap, the leading aircraft leasing firm globally, expressed concerns on Monday regarding potential new trade tariffs proposed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. These tariffs could disrupt supply chains, impacting Boeing's plans to boost cash flow.

CEO Aengus Kelly emphasized that expediting the certification process for Boeing's 737 MAX 7, 737 MAX 10, and 777X must be a priority for U.S. regulators, as certification is essential for delivering planes and generating revenue.

On the sidelines of the Airline Economics conference, Kelly noted that Trump's proposed tariffs of up to 60% could prompt international retaliation. He raised questions about the feasibility of tariffs on parts with multinational origins and underscored the importance of strategic focus for Boeing in overcoming current hurdles.

