RSB Group: Celebrating Excellence with Great Place to Work® Certification

RSB Group, a prominent player in India's automotive component manufacturing sector, has earned the esteemed Great Place to Work® certification, marking it as a leader in cultivating an exemplary organizational culture. This accolade underscores RSB's steadfast dedication to creating a people-first atmosphere where innovation and inclusivity flourish.

The certification relies on the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© model, emphasizing a workplace where trust, pride, and enjoyment in working relationships thrive. RSB Group has successfully embodied these values through robust daily interactions among employees, management, and across various functions and regions.

Executive Director of HR Nirmala Behera highlighted the company's commitment to inclusivity and care, stating that the organization's environment fosters respect, support, and growth for its over 6000 global employees. The recognition affirms RSB's efforts to build a fair culture where employees are proud of their roles and align with the organization's vision. Celebrated for fairness and mutual respect, RSB crafts a workplace where employees are eager to grow and participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)