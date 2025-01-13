Left Menu

Alok Verma: SAIL's New Vision at Rourkela Steel Plant

Alok Verma, a seasoned engineer and leader, has been appointed director-in-charge of SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant. With over three decades at Bokaro and his crucial contributions to project completion and system integration, Verma will oversee operations and innovations at the plant.

Alok Verma, a veteran in the steel industry, assumed the role of director-in-charge at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant on Monday, according to a company statement. A BIT-Sindri graduate, Verma began his career at Bokaro Steel Plant in 1991 as a management trainee.

During his 32 years at Bokaro, Verma was instrumental in successfully completing various projects in rolling mills. His leadership was further recognized when he was promoted to executive director in July 2023, to oversee the Rourkela Steel Plant mines.

Under Verma's direction, the integration of systems and operations with the newly-formed Odisha Group of Mines led to a record iron ore production of 14.30 million tons. In his previous position, he served as executive director in charge of works at Rourkela Steel Plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

