Alok Verma: SAIL's New Vision at Rourkela Steel Plant

Alok Verma, a veteran in the steel industry, assumed the role of director-in-charge at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant on Monday, according to a company statement. A BIT-Sindri graduate, Verma began his career at Bokaro Steel Plant in 1991 as a management trainee.

During his 32 years at Bokaro, Verma was instrumental in successfully completing various projects in rolling mills. His leadership was further recognized when he was promoted to executive director in July 2023, to oversee the Rourkela Steel Plant mines.

Under Verma's direction, the integration of systems and operations with the newly-formed Odisha Group of Mines led to a record iron ore production of 14.30 million tons. In his previous position, he served as executive director in charge of works at Rourkela Steel Plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)