Tensions Rise as China's 'Monster Ship' Enters Philippine Waters

The Philippines voiced concerns over the Chinese coast guard's deployment of its largest vessel into Manila's exclusive economic zone, viewing it as an intimidation tactic. Manila has demanded the withdrawal of the ship, citing its presence as illegal and escalating tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 08:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines has raised alarms over the presence of China's largest coast guard vessel inside its exclusive economic zone, considering it a threat to local fishermen around a contested area in the South China Sea.

At a press conference, National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya expressed surprise and concern over China's increasingly aggressive actions. The Philippines has officially lodged a protest against the 5901 vessel's presence, which was sighted 77 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales province, demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Beijing, however, maintained that their coast guard's actions were lawful and routine, despite rising tensions over overlapping claims in the South China Sea. An international tribunal previously invalidated China's expansive claims, a decision that China continues to reject.

