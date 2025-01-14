Tensions Rise as China's 'Monster Ship' Enters Philippine Waters

The Philippines has raised alarms over the presence of China's largest coast guard vessel inside its exclusive economic zone, considering it a threat to local fishermen around a contested area in the South China Sea.

At a press conference, National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya expressed surprise and concern over China's increasingly aggressive actions. The Philippines has officially lodged a protest against the 5901 vessel's presence, which was sighted 77 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales province, demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Beijing, however, maintained that their coast guard's actions were lawful and routine, despite rising tensions over overlapping claims in the South China Sea. An international tribunal previously invalidated China's expansive claims, a decision that China continues to reject.

(With inputs from agencies.)