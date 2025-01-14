The Work-Life Balance Debate: Visions, Values, and Vitality

In the ongoing debate over workweek hours, ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri has made a case for aligning employees with a company's overarching vision rather than enforcing longer work hours. Speaking to PTI, Puri highlighted the importance of having a shared vision which motivates employees beyond mere time investment.

In contrast, the remarks by SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, advocating a 90-hour workweek, sparked nationwide criticism and prompted a vivid discussion about work-life balance. Subrahmanyan's comments have been met with resistance, including from various business leaders.

The differing perspectives underscore a broader discourse on work culture in corporate India, with opinions varying significantly on optimal work-life integration. The responses reflect underlying philosophies on economic growth and individual well-being amid evolving global practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)