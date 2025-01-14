Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Singapore's Sky Descends

The Meteorological Service Singapore has reported an intense monsoon surge, resulting in heavy rainfall and significant disruption at Changi Airport. This surge, one of the largest in years, caused flight delays and diversions, highlighting the weather challenges faced by one of the world's busiest airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore is currently facing one of its most intense monsoon surges in recent years, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore. The surge commenced on Friday and gradually eased by Monday, bringing with it heavy showers and intermittent thunder.

This weather anomaly has significantly impacted flight operations at Changi Airport, a major global aviation hub. Ranked among the top five busiest airports in the world for 2023, Changi Airport connects Singapore to approximately 160 global destinations.

The heavy rains led to 12 flight diversions from destinations including Bangkok and Shanghai, and over 50 Singapore Airlines flights were delayed. The Meteorological experts forecast the inclement weather will persist through the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

