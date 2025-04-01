Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Thunderstorm: IMD Issues Weather Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Odisha. Expected on April 2, the warning includes gusty winds and potential damage risks. More severe conditions are predicted for April 3-4 in specific districts. Safety measures and guidance were provided for residents to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:42 IST
Odisha Braces for Thunderstorm: IMD Issues Weather Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted residents of Odisha about an impending thunderstorm slated for April 2. The warning specifically targets 15 of the state's 30 districts, urging precautions against lightning and wind speeds between 40-50 kmph.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty, emphasized that more aggressive thunderstorms are expected on April 3-4 in Koraput, Rayagada, and other districts, with wind speeds potentially reaching 50-60 kmph and hailstorms likely.

The IMD advises residents to stay informed about possible worsening weather conditions and to be ready to relocate to safer areas as necessary. Caution is urged, particularly for those with fragile structures, and travel is advised against if possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025