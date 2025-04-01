Odisha Braces for Thunderstorm: IMD Issues Weather Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted residents of Odisha about an impending thunderstorm slated for April 2. The warning specifically targets 15 of the state's 30 districts, urging precautions against lightning and wind speeds between 40-50 kmph.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty, emphasized that more aggressive thunderstorms are expected on April 3-4 in Koraput, Rayagada, and other districts, with wind speeds potentially reaching 50-60 kmph and hailstorms likely.

The IMD advises residents to stay informed about possible worsening weather conditions and to be ready to relocate to safer areas as necessary. Caution is urged, particularly for those with fragile structures, and travel is advised against if possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)