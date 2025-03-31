Himachal Pradesh Teachers Rally for Direct Government Recruitment Amid Weather Challenges

Vocational teachers in Himachal Pradesh have intensified their demands for direct government recruitment instead of being employed through private outsourcing firms. On Monday, joined by their families, they protested at Chaura Maidan, Shimla, renewing their plea for job security and direct employment.

The protest follows an earlier strike in November, temporarily called off after the government promised to meet their demands. However, with the contract set to expire on March 31, the teachers find themselves in the same precarious position. They argue that nearly a decade of service under private employers have left them exploited and insecure, despite substantial educational achievements in the state.

Mohan Singta, leader of the Himachal Pradesh Vocational Teachers Association, stated that the government's failed promises have driven them back to the streets. They demand that any new agreements ensure direct government payroll, eliminating private middlemen. Despite positive government steps, they warn that prolonged inaction could escalate protests involving thousands of teachers and students' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)