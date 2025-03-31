Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Teachers Rally for Direct Government Recruitment Amid Weather Challenges

Vocational teachers in Himachal Pradesh, joined by families, protest for direct government recruitment over private outsourcing, despite assurances in November. As outsourcing contracts expire, teachers face job insecurity while enduring harsh weather. They demand policy changes, highlighting educational contributions since 2013. Continued protests could escalate if unmet.

Vocational teachers protest in Himachal's Shimla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vocational teachers in Himachal Pradesh have intensified their demands for direct government recruitment instead of being employed through private outsourcing firms. On Monday, joined by their families, they protested at Chaura Maidan, Shimla, renewing their plea for job security and direct employment.

The protest follows an earlier strike in November, temporarily called off after the government promised to meet their demands. However, with the contract set to expire on March 31, the teachers find themselves in the same precarious position. They argue that nearly a decade of service under private employers have left them exploited and insecure, despite substantial educational achievements in the state.

Mohan Singta, leader of the Himachal Pradesh Vocational Teachers Association, stated that the government's failed promises have driven them back to the streets. They demand that any new agreements ensure direct government payroll, eliminating private middlemen. Despite positive government steps, they warn that prolonged inaction could escalate protests involving thousands of teachers and students' families.

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

