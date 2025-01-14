India's Coal Strategy Pays Dividends with Reduced Imports

India's strategy to decrease reliance on coal imports has borne fruit, as the country recorded a 3.1% dip in coal imports during the first seven months of FY 2024-25, according to data from the Ministry of Coal. This marks a significant milestone towards energy security and reducing external dependencies.

The decline comes despite a 3.87% rise in coal-based power generation during the same period, driven by growing demand for energy. Notably, the imports used for blending by thermal power plants fell sharply by 19.5%, reflecting India's successful push for greater self-sufficiency in coal production.

However, imports for imported coal-based power plants surged by 38.4%, indicating these plants' heavy reliance on foreign coal. Meanwhile, imports for non-regulated sectors dropped by 8.8%, showing effective diversification in coal supply. The country's coal production grew by 6.04%, aligning with government efforts to meet the energy needs domestically.

