Left Menu

India's Coal Strategy Pays Dividends with Reduced Imports

India's coal imports dipped by 3.1% in the first seven months of FY 2024-25, underscoring efforts to boost domestic production. Despite the import decline, power generation increased as the country remains committed to reducing external reliance. These developments highlight government initiatives aimed at enhancing energy self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:55 IST
India's Coal Strategy Pays Dividends with Reduced Imports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's strategy to decrease reliance on coal imports has borne fruit, as the country recorded a 3.1% dip in coal imports during the first seven months of FY 2024-25, according to data from the Ministry of Coal. This marks a significant milestone towards energy security and reducing external dependencies.

The decline comes despite a 3.87% rise in coal-based power generation during the same period, driven by growing demand for energy. Notably, the imports used for blending by thermal power plants fell sharply by 19.5%, reflecting India's successful push for greater self-sufficiency in coal production.

However, imports for imported coal-based power plants surged by 38.4%, indicating these plants' heavy reliance on foreign coal. Meanwhile, imports for non-regulated sectors dropped by 8.8%, showing effective diversification in coal supply. The country's coal production grew by 6.04%, aligning with government efforts to meet the energy needs domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025