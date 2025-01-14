Puducherry Train Incident: Derailment Sparks Brief Disruption

A MEMU train en route to Puducherry encountered a derailment while shunting in the Villupuram yard, Southern Railway reported, ensuring that no injuries occurred. The hitch resulted in a brief disruption of services towards Puducherry.

Passengers waiting for the derailed MEMU train were shifted to the Dadar-Puducherry express, facilitating their journey without undue delay. Transport on the main line remained uninterrupted, but the Puducherry route experienced slight delays due to the incident, which was resolved promptly, restoring normal train operations by 8:40 hours.

Officials noted that the Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU, a short 38 km commuter service, had fewer passengers than initially reported. Only about 50 passengers were aboard during the derailment, as further clarified by the railway authority.

