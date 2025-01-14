Left Menu

Puducherry Train Incident: Derailment Sparks Brief Disruption

A MEMU train derailed during shunting at Villupuram yard, causing a brief disruption en route to Puducherry. Passengers were accommodated in another train, ensuring minimal delay. With a clear main line, normal services resumed shortly thereafter. Officials clarified initial passenger numbers were overestimated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:10 IST
A MEMU train en route to Puducherry encountered a derailment while shunting in the Villupuram yard, Southern Railway reported, ensuring that no injuries occurred. The hitch resulted in a brief disruption of services towards Puducherry.

Passengers waiting for the derailed MEMU train were shifted to the Dadar-Puducherry express, facilitating their journey without undue delay. Transport on the main line remained uninterrupted, but the Puducherry route experienced slight delays due to the incident, which was resolved promptly, restoring normal train operations by 8:40 hours.

Officials noted that the Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU, a short 38 km commuter service, had fewer passengers than initially reported. Only about 50 passengers were aboard during the derailment, as further clarified by the railway authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

