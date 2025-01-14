Puducherry Train Incident: Derailment Sparks Brief Disruption
A MEMU train derailed during shunting at Villupuram yard, causing a brief disruption en route to Puducherry. Passengers were accommodated in another train, ensuring minimal delay. With a clear main line, normal services resumed shortly thereafter. Officials clarified initial passenger numbers were overestimated.
- Country:
- India
A MEMU train en route to Puducherry encountered a derailment while shunting in the Villupuram yard, Southern Railway reported, ensuring that no injuries occurred. The hitch resulted in a brief disruption of services towards Puducherry.
Passengers waiting for the derailed MEMU train were shifted to the Dadar-Puducherry express, facilitating their journey without undue delay. Transport on the main line remained uninterrupted, but the Puducherry route experienced slight delays due to the incident, which was resolved promptly, restoring normal train operations by 8:40 hours.
Officials noted that the Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU, a short 38 km commuter service, had fewer passengers than initially reported. Only about 50 passengers were aboard during the derailment, as further clarified by the railway authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- train
- derailment
- Puducherry
- MEMU
- railway
- southern
- transport
- disruption
- Villupuram
- passenger
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over Novi Sad Railway Station Collapse: Corruption Charges Filed
Maharashtra Moves to Revolutionize Transport with AI and Sustainable Policies
Delhi Metro and NCRTC Lead Urban Transport Revolution in 2024
Railways to Mobilize 3,000 Special Trains for Maha Kumbh 2025
Central Railway Limits Platform Ticket Sales To Curb Year-End Crowds