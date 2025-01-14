Delhi Railway Revamp: Minister Counters Kejriwal's Claims
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's allegations about railway land in Delhi as incorrect. He highlighted major redevelopment projects for the capital's railway stations and increased budget allocation. Vaishnaw clarified that Kejriwal's claims were based on misinformation, as no slum demolition is planned in Shakur Basti.
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rebuffed claims made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal regarding a railway land parcel in Delhi's Shakur Basti, labeling them as 'factually incorrect.'
During a press conference, Vaishnaw outlined his ministry's extensive work on redeveloping railway stations in the capital, with the budget increasing from Rs 96 crore to Rs 2,582 crore over the past decade.
Addressing Kejriwal's accusations of planned slum demolitions, Vaishnaw clarified that the project concerns a vacant plot for Shakur Basti railway station development. He emphasized that all 13 major stations in Delhi are undergoing modernization and expansion work to accommodate future rail traffic increases.
