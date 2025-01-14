Left Menu

MG Windsor Secures Prestigious Green Car Award at ICOTY 2025

JSW MG Motor India's MG Windsor has been awarded the Green Car Award at the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) Awards 2025. The accolade recognizes its innovative features like Battery-As-A-Service and affordability in India's evolving electric vehicle market. The CUV also achieved a production milestone of 10,000 units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:36 IST
MG Windsor Secures Prestigious Green Car Award at ICOTY 2025
MG Windsor, India's latest buzz in EVs, crowned Green Car of the Year at ICOTY 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone for the electric vehicle sector, JSW MG Motor India has announced that its MG Windsor has clinched the Green Car Award at the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) Awards 2025. This accolade, often likened to the 'Oscar' of India's automotive industry, highlights the Windsor's exceptional qualities.

CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba emphasized that the MG Windsor's success redefines consumer perceptions about electric vehicles, notably through its innovative 'Battery-As-A-Service' program. This model allows buyers flexibility in battery payments, akin to refueling, avoiding hefty upfront costs, thus adding significant value to consumer preferences.

The MG Windsor's recognition this year follows its predecessor, the MG Comet EV, which was a runner-up in 2024. With a milestone production of 10,000 units within three months, the Windsor's achievement marks growing consumer interest in innovative and cost-effective electric vehicles in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025