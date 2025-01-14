MG Windsor Secures Prestigious Green Car Award at ICOTY 2025

In a significant milestone for the electric vehicle sector, JSW MG Motor India has announced that its MG Windsor has clinched the Green Car Award at the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) Awards 2025. This accolade, often likened to the 'Oscar' of India's automotive industry, highlights the Windsor's exceptional qualities.

CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba emphasized that the MG Windsor's success redefines consumer perceptions about electric vehicles, notably through its innovative 'Battery-As-A-Service' program. This model allows buyers flexibility in battery payments, akin to refueling, avoiding hefty upfront costs, thus adding significant value to consumer preferences.

The MG Windsor's recognition this year follows its predecessor, the MG Comet EV, which was a runner-up in 2024. With a milestone production of 10,000 units within three months, the Windsor's achievement marks growing consumer interest in innovative and cost-effective electric vehicles in India.

