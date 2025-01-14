China's Annual Travel Phenomenon: Lunar New Year Rush Breaks Records

The Lunar New Year travel frenzy has once again taken hold of China, marking the start of the world's largest annual human migration. Known as Chunyun, this 40-day event provides insights into China's economic pulse and tests its extensive transportation network.

Officials anticipate a staggering record of 9 billion domestic journeys during this period, surpassing last year's 8.4 billion. The Ministry of Transport recently updated its statistics to encompass more road trips across expanded highway networks.

This year, travel will predominantly happen via road, accounting for 80% of all trips. Train journeys are also expected to reach 510 million, a notable increase. In response to the anticipated surge, China has extended the Spring Festival holiday and expanded its visa policies for international travelers.

