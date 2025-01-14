National Startup Day 2025: Empowering India's Innovation Revolution

The Startup Policy Forum (SPF), backed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Startup India, is rolling out flagship initiatives 'Startup Baithak' and 'Startup Baatcheet'. These endeavors commemorate National Startup Day 2025, showcasing the dynamism of India's burgeoning startup landscape.

Scheduled for January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, the two-day event aims to align the ambitions of next-gen entrepreneurs with regulatory missions. Notably, closed-door roundtables will feature prominent startups such as Swiggy, Razorpay, and OYO, among others, tackling vital issues like Data Privacy and AI Governance.

Startup Baatcheet, an informal networking session, will convene founders, investors, and policymakers to network and strategize on enhancing India's startup outlook for 2025, supporting the nation's ascent as a global innovation powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)