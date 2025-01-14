India's Startup Ecosystem Gears Up for National Startup Day 2025

The Startup Policy Forum (SPF), in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Startup India, is launching two major initiatives—'Startup Baithak' and 'Startup Baatcheet'—in celebration of National Startup Day 2025. Scheduled for January 15-16 at Bharat Mandapam, the event seeks to highlight the vibrancy and transformative potential of India's startup ecosystem while tackling significant policy issues like Data Privacy, Reverse Flipping, AI Governance, Capital Market, and Fintech Regulations.

Intended to foster collaboration among stakeholders, the two-day event promises to shape the future trajectory of India's innovative landscape. A central feature, the 'Startup Baithak,' comprises 12 exclusive, closed-door roundtables, engaging startups like Swiggy, Zerodha, Razorpay, and others in a focused dialogue with policymakers and regulators. These sessions are set to propel the country's startup ecosystem forward by aligning innovative visions with strategic policies.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary of Startup India-DPIIT, emphasized the ecosystem's role in driving innovation and economic growth. Initiatives such as 'Startup Baithak' and 'Startup Baatcheet' are expected to enable robust dialogues among startups, policymakers, and investors. Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO of SPF, noted that India's startup ecosystem is poised not only to thrive locally but also to redefine global innovation landscapes. Alongside formal discussions, 'Startup Baatcheet' will offer informal networking opportunities, further strengthening ties within the entrepreneurial community.

