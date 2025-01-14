Left Menu

UK-India FTA Talks Resume for a Promising Future

The UK government announced the relaunching of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks with India, aiming to enhance bilateral relations significantly. This decision reflects a renewed focus on green technology exchanges and bolstering the trading partnership. Key figures discussed ongoing efforts to secure a comprehensive trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:45 IST
The UK government has announced the relaunch of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with India, signaling a commitment to elevating bilateral ties to unprecedented levels.

During a discussion on economic growth in the House of Commons, British Indian Labour MP Jeevun Sandher inquired about the progress toward achieving a robust UK-India trade deal. Green technology exchange emerges as a major focus, alongside aspirations for an "exciting" 2025 for UK-India trade.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, referencing his visits and key meetings, emphasized that the FTA serves as a foundational element for further ambitions, underscoring the significance of the ongoing partnership in addressing global warming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

