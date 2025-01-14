Odisha Eyes Mega Steel Plant in Mineral-rich Keonjhar
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is optimistic about signing an MoU for a mega steel plant in Keonjhar during the 'Make in Odisha' conclave. With its rich mineral reserves, the district holds significant industrial potential. Previous plans faced hurdles, but current efforts aim for success.
The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed optimism about the prospective signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a substantial steel plant in Keonjhar district. This announcement is timed with the upcoming business conclave scheduled in Bhubaneswar at the end of January.
During the 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha' conclave, Majhi emphasized his commitment to finalizing the MoU, focusing on the comprehensive development of Keonjhar. Highlighting the district's untapped mineral wealth, including iron, manganese, and chromite, he sees potential for industrial growth.
Majhi assured the local community of Keonjhar that the long-anticipated steel plant will materialize shortly, as collaborative efforts with companies like JSW Group and South Korean POSCO progress. Despite past setbacks with prior projects due to protests, Majhi is determined to succeed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
