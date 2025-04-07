Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Critiques State Government for Obstructing Industrial Development

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed frustration over the alleged obstruction by the Karnataka government, hindering his efforts to bring industries to the state. He accused the state government of political jealousy and lack of cooperation, which he claims is affecting job opportunities and industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:44 IST
Kumaraswamy Critiques State Government for Obstructing Industrial Development
Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, has voiced his displeasure over what he claims is an obstruction by the Karnataka government to his efforts in developing industries within the state. He accuses the ruling Congress party of political jealousy.

Kumaraswamy, speaking at a consecration ceremony in Mandya district, expressed gratitude towards his constituents but highlighted the state government's lack of support. He alleged that despite his efforts to attract industries to the region, political disagreements are impeding progress.

Pointing to past governance, Kumaraswamy criticized the Siddaramaiah-led regime for failing to deliver local jobs even as it collected funds. He further accused the current administration of politicizing development initiatives, thereby harming employment prospects for youth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025