Kumaraswamy Critiques State Government for Obstructing Industrial Development
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed frustration over the alleged obstruction by the Karnataka government, hindering his efforts to bring industries to the state. He accused the state government of political jealousy and lack of cooperation, which he claims is affecting job opportunities and industrial growth.
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, has voiced his displeasure over what he claims is an obstruction by the Karnataka government to his efforts in developing industries within the state. He accuses the ruling Congress party of political jealousy.
Kumaraswamy, speaking at a consecration ceremony in Mandya district, expressed gratitude towards his constituents but highlighted the state government's lack of support. He alleged that despite his efforts to attract industries to the region, political disagreements are impeding progress.
Pointing to past governance, Kumaraswamy criticized the Siddaramaiah-led regime for failing to deliver local jobs even as it collected funds. He further accused the current administration of politicizing development initiatives, thereby harming employment prospects for youth in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
