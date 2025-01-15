Fire Scare Halts Shane-Punjab Express

A brake malfunction on the Delhi-bound Shane-Punjab Express sparked a fire near Khanna late Tuesday, inciting panic among passengers.

Officials revealed that the incident unfolded shortly after the train departed from Ludhiana, with a coach catching fire approximately 25 km into the journey.

As smoke wafted through the air, alarmed passengers alerted the train staff. The train was subsequently stopped at Chava-Payal station, where the fire was successfully extinguished. There were no reports of any injuries.

