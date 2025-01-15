Fire Scare Halts Shane-Punjab Express
A fire broke out in the brake system of a coach on the Delhi-bound Shane-Punjab Express train near Khanna. The incident caused panic among passengers. The train was halted at the Chava-Payal station, where the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A brake malfunction on the Delhi-bound Shane-Punjab Express sparked a fire near Khanna late Tuesday, inciting panic among passengers.
Officials revealed that the incident unfolded shortly after the train departed from Ludhiana, with a coach catching fire approximately 25 km into the journey.
As smoke wafted through the air, alarmed passengers alerted the train staff. The train was subsequently stopped at Chava-Payal station, where the fire was successfully extinguished. There were no reports of any injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- train
- fire
- Shane-Punjab
- Khanna
- passengers
- safety
- railway
- Delhi
- Amritsar
- incident
Advertisement