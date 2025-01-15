Yen Soars on BOJ Rate Hike Speculation Amid Dollar's Decline

In recent trading, the yen emerged as the standout currency, gaining strength on expectations of a potential interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan. This rise was fueled by comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino, hinting at economic adjustments if current conditions persist.

While the yen rose 0.5% against the dollar, a stronger U.S. currency movement stalled as traders awaited the U.S. consumer inflation report. Analysts speculated this report could impact the Federal Reserve's rate strategy, already influenced by strong U.S. economic data.

Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, markets remain sensitive to his proposed policies, particularly tariffs, which could supersede inflation's impact on currency dynamics globally, while influencing U.S. economic outlook and Federal Reserve decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)