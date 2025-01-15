Left Menu

Esri India Launches Navigation Webapp for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Esri India introduces a GIS-based Webapp for the Maha Kumbh Mela, facilitating navigation with real-time maps and essential information. With support in Hindi and English, the app enhances the pilgrimage experience for over 40 crore visitors, ensuring safety and ease at the grand event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:23 IST
Esri India Launches Navigation Webapp for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Representative Image (Photo source: https://kumbhlocator.esri.in/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To enhance the pilgrimage experience at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Esri India has unveiled a comprehensive Webapp designed to aid pilgrims in navigating the event with ease. The app, accessible in both Hindi and English, offers invaluable GIS-based information such as accommodations, snan ghats, parking facilities, and live traffic updates.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, anticipates a massive influx of over 40 crore visitors. On its opening day, more than 1.65 crore devotees are expected to converge at the Sangam for a significant holy dip during Paush Purnima.

The Webapp enables users to pinpoint the locations of events and attractions while showcasing ArcGIS Story Maps that highlight notable temples and tourist spots in Prayagraj. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director of Esri India, emphasized the app's role in providing crucial information centrally. No login or download is required, ensuring seamless access for all.

The application aims to empower pilgrims by presenting real-time maps of the extensive Mela area, including key points such as ghats and police stations, thereby enhancing safety and general accessibility. Esri India's initiative focuses on enabling worshippers to concentrate on their spiritual journey without being burdened by navigation challenges.

With this state-of-the-art GIS technology, Esri India seeks to deliver all pertinent details in one convenient location, fostering a safer and well-organized pilgrimage experience at one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025