Esri India Launches Navigation Webapp for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

To enhance the pilgrimage experience at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Esri India has unveiled a comprehensive Webapp designed to aid pilgrims in navigating the event with ease. The app, accessible in both Hindi and English, offers invaluable GIS-based information such as accommodations, snan ghats, parking facilities, and live traffic updates.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, anticipates a massive influx of over 40 crore visitors. On its opening day, more than 1.65 crore devotees are expected to converge at the Sangam for a significant holy dip during Paush Purnima.

The Webapp enables users to pinpoint the locations of events and attractions while showcasing ArcGIS Story Maps that highlight notable temples and tourist spots in Prayagraj. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director of Esri India, emphasized the app's role in providing crucial information centrally. No login or download is required, ensuring seamless access for all.

The application aims to empower pilgrims by presenting real-time maps of the extensive Mela area, including key points such as ghats and police stations, thereby enhancing safety and general accessibility. Esri India's initiative focuses on enabling worshippers to concentrate on their spiritual journey without being burdened by navigation challenges.

With this state-of-the-art GIS technology, Esri India seeks to deliver all pertinent details in one convenient location, fostering a safer and well-organized pilgrimage experience at one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

