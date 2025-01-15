Left Menu

Aena's Ambitious Carbon Neutral Plan for Spanish Airports

Aena, Spain’s commercial airport operator, plans to achieve carbon neutrality for its terminals by 2026. CEO Maurici Lucena announced a €750 million investment towards this goal, emphasizing the challenges airlines face in their own decarbonization efforts. Aena also runs airports in the UK, Brazil, and Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:45 IST
Aena's Ambitious Carbon Neutral Plan for Spanish Airports

Aena, the Spanish airport operator, aims to make its terminals carbon neutral by 2026, according to CEO Maurici Lucena. This ambitious plan was revealed at an event in Madrid.

The company has committed to a €750 million investment, focusing on sustainable infrastructure, excluding the decarbonization of airlines, which Lucena notes will be more complex and costly.

Aena's international presence extends to operating airports in Britain, Brazil, and other Latin American nations, adding significance to their sustainability efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

