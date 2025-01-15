Aena's Ambitious Carbon Neutral Plan for Spanish Airports
Aena, Spain’s commercial airport operator, plans to achieve carbon neutrality for its terminals by 2026. CEO Maurici Lucena announced a €750 million investment towards this goal, emphasizing the challenges airlines face in their own decarbonization efforts. Aena also runs airports in the UK, Brazil, and Latin America.
