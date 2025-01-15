Aena's Ambitious Carbon Neutral Plan for Spanish Airports

Aena, the Spanish airport operator, aims to make its terminals carbon neutral by 2026, according to CEO Maurici Lucena. This ambitious plan was revealed at an event in Madrid.

The company has committed to a €750 million investment, focusing on sustainable infrastructure, excluding the decarbonization of airlines, which Lucena notes will be more complex and costly.

Aena's international presence extends to operating airports in Britain, Brazil, and other Latin American nations, adding significance to their sustainability efforts.

