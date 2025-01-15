Left Menu

British Inflation Eases, Fueling Rate Cut Speculations

British inflation slowed to 2.5% in December, unexpectedly lower than forecasts, leading to increased investor confidence in potential Bank of England rate cuts. Despite the dip, energy prices and wage growth might drive inflation above 3% by early 2025. The decrease reassures financial markets while presenting challenges for fiscal planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:06 IST
British Inflation Eases, Fueling Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British inflation took an unexpected dip last month as core measures of price growth, closely watched by the Bank of England, fell more sharply than predicted. Official data indicating this decline will likely be welcomed by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, offering some respite after a market selloff.

Inflation dropped to an annual rate of 2.5% in December, down from 2.6% in November, despite economists expecting stability. However, inflation is projected to rise again, driven by higher energy prices and wage increases, possibly exceeding 3% by early 2025, according to analysts.

Investors have increased bets on the BoE cutting interest rates, now with an 84% chance of a quarter-point reduction by February. Consequently, British bond yields have decreased and sterling briefly fell before stabilizing. Meanwhile, slower rate cuts could affect Reeves' budget target, potentially requiring public spending cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025