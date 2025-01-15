Left Menu

Skyward Ambitions: Northeast Soars with New Flight Routes

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced the launch of new Alliance Air flights to improve air connectivity in the northeastern region, benefiting from the Act East policy. Manipur's connectivity with major cities is set to boost trade, travel, and tourism, with significant investments in regional airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:31 IST
Skyward Ambitions: Northeast Soars with New Flight Routes
Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu highlighted significant advancements in air connectivity for Manipur and the northeast region, emphasizing the impact of the NDA government's Act East policy. Speaking at the launch of new Alliance Air flights, Kinjarapu underlined the collaborative efforts with the Manipur government.

The new routes will connect Imphal with major cities like Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dimapur, expected to enhance trade, tourism, and travel. Naidu praised Chief Minister N Biren Singh for his contributions to these developments and reaffirmed the government's commitment to integrating the northeast with the rest of the country.

Under initiatives like the Udaan scheme, regional air infrastructure has seen significant investment, doubling the number of airports since 2014. The ongoing support, including viability gap funding to Alliance Air, aims to continue facilitating improvements in regional connectivity and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025