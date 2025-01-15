Skyward Ambitions: Northeast Soars with New Flight Routes

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu highlighted significant advancements in air connectivity for Manipur and the northeast region, emphasizing the impact of the NDA government's Act East policy. Speaking at the launch of new Alliance Air flights, Kinjarapu underlined the collaborative efforts with the Manipur government.

The new routes will connect Imphal with major cities like Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dimapur, expected to enhance trade, tourism, and travel. Naidu praised Chief Minister N Biren Singh for his contributions to these developments and reaffirmed the government's commitment to integrating the northeast with the rest of the country.

Under initiatives like the Udaan scheme, regional air infrastructure has seen significant investment, doubling the number of airports since 2014. The ongoing support, including viability gap funding to Alliance Air, aims to continue facilitating improvements in regional connectivity and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)