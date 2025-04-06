Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act in Imphal Valley
Protests erupted in Imphal Valley against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with over 5,000 people participating. Demonstrators clashed with security forces, opposing the Act for being unconstitutional. The bill, aimed at improving governance of Waqf properties, has faced criticism and led to increased security in Muslim areas.
Protests erupted across Imphal Valley against the recent Waqf (Amendment) Act as thousands took to the streets on Sunday.
The demonstrations saw over 5,000 participants gathering on NH 102 in Thoubal district, causing significant traffic disruptions. Clashes between protesters and security forces broke out at various locations, including Irong Chesaba.
The Act, which aims to streamline Waqf property management and enhance governance transparency, has faced criticism for allegedly contravening constitutional values. It swiftly passed through both Houses of Parliament before receiving Presidential assent. In response to the unrest, security measures in Muslim-dominated areas have been bolstered.
