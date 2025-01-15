Left Menu

Germany's Economic Struggles: A Downturn in Europe's Powerhouse

Germany's economy contracted for the second consecutive year in 2024, shrinking by 0.2% overall. High energy costs and weak global demand, especially from China, contributed to this decline. Despite a rise in consumer spending, the outlook remains bleak, with the possibility of a third year of recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:32 IST
Germany's Economic Struggles: A Downturn in Europe's Powerhouse
Representative Image Image Credit:

Germany has witnessed its economy contract for the second consecutive year, signaling a significant downturn for Europe's largest economy. In 2024, Germany's economy shrank by 0.2% overall, aligning with economists' forecast, with a 0.1% dip in the final quarter, the Federal Statistics Office announced.

Ruth Brand, the president of the statistics office, noted during a press conference that cyclical and structural burdens have impeded economic progress. The European powerhouse is grappling with heightened foreign competition, high energy costs, elevated interest rates, and uncertain economic prospects.

With expectations of further economic decline, Germany's export-oriented economy faces challenges such as reduced global demand and competition from China. Analysts worry about a potential third year of recession despite a slight rise in consumer spending amid easing inflation and wage growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025