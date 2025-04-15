Left Menu

U.S. Consumer Spending: Resilience Amid Trade Tensions

U.S. consumer spending currently benefits from robust wage growth and low unemployment, balancing concerns over President Trump's trade policies. While tariffs have provoked fears of price hikes, the labor market's strength is pivotal. Bank executives emphasize the role of stable unemployment in sustaining consumer confidence despite looming economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. consumer spending has shown remarkable resilience, buoyed by robust wage growth and low unemployment rates, according to bank executives. Despite threats posed by President Donald Trump's trade policy, bank leaders noted that consumer spending remains optimistic due to a 4.2% unemployment rate and 3.8% wage growth.

Citi's CFO Mark Mason expressed confidence in consumer resilience, a sentiment echoed by JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, who both reported increased revenues in their consumer divisions. These banks stressed the essential role of unemployment in sustaining consumer credit stability.

However, potential economic threats loom. Some consumers are pre-buying goods in anticipation of tariff-induced price hikes, while the resumption of student loans could strain household finances. As economic uncertainties persist, analysts closely monitor the upcoming GDP report for further insights into the U.S. economy's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

