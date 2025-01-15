Left Menu

Global Market Prepares for U.S. CPI Revelation Amid Earnings Buzz

Global stocks traded cautiously as markets anticipated U.S. consumer price data that could alter monetary policy. Investors also awaited major U.S. bank earnings. U.S. and European bond yields decreased slightly, and notable economic activity was observed, with price pressures expected to persist according to the Fed's Beige Book.

Global stocks experienced cautious trading on Wednesday as markets braced for the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data release, a potential determinant of future monetary policy. Investors were also on the lookout for earnings reports from major U.S. banks, poised to reveal whether they meet high expectations.

Wall Street futures saw a modest rise by midday in Europe, where the STOXX 600 index gained 0.7%, driven by a cooling in British inflation that invigorated UK homebuilders. BlackRock reported a record $11.6 trillion in assets, marking a positive start for financial earnings.

BNY announced a rise in fourth-quarter profits amid expectations from peers JPMorgan and Citigroup. Analysts predict that strong labor and activity data could influence the Fed's decision to maintain the pause in its rate-cutting cycle, as the swaps market currently indicates limited rate reductions for this year.

