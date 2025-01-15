NPST Named Payments Technology Leader by Frost & Sullivan

In a major recognition of its contributions to the financial industry, NPST, a leading digital banking and payment processing solutions provider, has been named the Company of the Year in Payments Technology by the prestigious Frost & Sullivan.

This accolade celebrates NPST's commitment to innovation and consistent expansion in India's payments ecosystem. Commended for its pioneering solutions such as the Evok Payments Platform-as-a-Service, NPST has impressed industry experts with its strategic application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies.

Rahul Agarwal of Frost & Sullivan remarked on NPST's industry leadership, while NPST's CEO, Deepak Chand Thakur, expressed gratitude for the honor, emphasizing the company's dedication to empowering financial entities through technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)