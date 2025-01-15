Left Menu

Textile Titans: India Grabs Global Attention at Heimtextil 2025

Union Minister Giriraj Singh encouraged global investments in India's textile sector at Heimtextil 2025. He highlighted India's sustainable growth strategy, the 'Make in India' initiative, and the increasing foreign investments as pivotal to India's competitive edge. This marks a significant step for India's global textile industry presence.

Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, on Thursday highlighted the lucrative opportunities within India's textile sector, urging global investors to act promptly or risk missing out, according to the ministry's statement. Singh inaugurated the India Pavilion at Heimtextil 2025, held at Messe Frankfurt, inviting international investors with his clarion call: 'Come and invest in India - Make in India, Make for the World.'

The event marked India's significant presence at the global home textiles fair, showcasing its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and international partnerships. Addressing global players in the home textile market, Singh emphasized India's improving competitiveness and pressed for collaborative efforts to achieve sustainable growth. The Ministry extended invitations to all participant countries to explore opportunities at Bharat Tex 2025 within India's flourishing textile ecosystem.

During an Investors' Meet alongside textile and machinery manufacturers, the Minister highlighted India's growth narrative and the surge in foreign direct investment over the past decade. He underscored the effectiveness of the 'Make in India' initiative as a catalyst for India's rise as a competitive manufacturing hub. Complementing the event, Singh held discussions with the Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association and Germany's IVGT, pushing for stronger ties and joint ventures, especially as India remains one of the largest markets for textile machinery.

Singh cited the success of a German sewing thread company thriving in India, encouraging other machinery manufacturers to capitalize on the promising market opportunities. The Indian government's active support for its exporters at international platforms like Heimtextil boosts their global visibility, aiding their growth in competitive markets.

While touring various stalls at the exhibition, Singh engaged with exhibitors to grasp the latest innovations in home textiles. The craftsmanship displayed by Indian exporters reaffirmed governmental support for the sector's global ambitions. The event drew enthusiastic participation from industry leaders and exporters, reflecting India's resolve to enhance its role as a global textile industry leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

