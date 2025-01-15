Left Menu

Salvini Under Fire: Italy's Rail Chaos Sparks Resignation Calls

Italy's deputy premier Matteo Salvini faces calls for resignation due to major rail delays across the nation. As disruptions intensify, critics claim poor management and historical underinvestment. The state railway suspects sabotage, while opposition parties demand Salvini's accountability in the ongoing railway crisis.

Updated: 15-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:53 IST
Italy's deputy premier and transport minister, Matteo Salvini, is under mounting pressure to resign following severe delays in the country's troubled rail network. Frequent disruptions have left passengers stranded as technicians work frantically to address persistent infrastructure issues.

Amid widespread rail chaos, opposition leaders have grown increasingly vocal, criticizing Salvini's tenure. The centrist Italia Viva party, led by ex-prime minister Matteo Renzi, has initiated a petition to force Salvini's ouster, citing unacceptable delays affecting thousands of Italian commuters daily.

The state railway operator, Ferrovie dello Stato, suspects sabotage during peak hours and has filed a detailed complaint. While law enforcement investigates, political tensions rise as allies and adversaries debate responsibility for the rail system's woes. Meanwhile, the government plans to expand fast rail services across Italy to mitigate current challenges.

