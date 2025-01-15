Left Menu

Boosting India's FDI: Strategic Meetings with Global Investors

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held consultations with pension funds, private equity, and venture capitals to boost foreign direct investments (FDI) in India. The discussions addressed policy adjustments for e-commerce, retail, and beneficial ownership, aiming to increase inflow in key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:40 IST
Boosting India's FDI: Strategic Meetings with Global Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) organized crucial consultations on Wednesday with global financial entities, including pension funds, private equity, and venture capital firms, to explore strategies for enhancing foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, according to an official source.

This session marked the second in a series of dialogues following initial discussions last week with prominent stakeholders such as law firms and industry chambers. These meetings have focused on pertinent issues including FDI policies for e-commerce players, defining beneficial ownership, and adjusting regulations for single-brand retail trading.

Since the year 2000, FDI inflows into India have surpassed the USD 1 trillion mark. Key sectors benefiting from these inflows are services, tech, telecommunications, trading, and pharmaceuticals. Recent data indicates a notable 45% increase in investments, amounting to USD 29.79 billion, from April to September this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025