Boosting India's FDI: Strategic Meetings with Global Investors

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) organized crucial consultations on Wednesday with global financial entities, including pension funds, private equity, and venture capital firms, to explore strategies for enhancing foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, according to an official source.

This session marked the second in a series of dialogues following initial discussions last week with prominent stakeholders such as law firms and industry chambers. These meetings have focused on pertinent issues including FDI policies for e-commerce players, defining beneficial ownership, and adjusting regulations for single-brand retail trading.

Since the year 2000, FDI inflows into India have surpassed the USD 1 trillion mark. Key sectors benefiting from these inflows are services, tech, telecommunications, trading, and pharmaceuticals. Recent data indicates a notable 45% increase in investments, amounting to USD 29.79 billion, from April to September this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)