Boosting India's FDI: Strategic Meetings with Global Investors
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held consultations with pension funds, private equity, and venture capitals to boost foreign direct investments (FDI) in India. The discussions addressed policy adjustments for e-commerce, retail, and beneficial ownership, aiming to increase inflow in key sectors.
- Country:
- India
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) organized crucial consultations on Wednesday with global financial entities, including pension funds, private equity, and venture capital firms, to explore strategies for enhancing foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, according to an official source.
This session marked the second in a series of dialogues following initial discussions last week with prominent stakeholders such as law firms and industry chambers. These meetings have focused on pertinent issues including FDI policies for e-commerce players, defining beneficial ownership, and adjusting regulations for single-brand retail trading.
Since the year 2000, FDI inflows into India have surpassed the USD 1 trillion mark. Key sectors benefiting from these inflows are services, tech, telecommunications, trading, and pharmaceuticals. Recent data indicates a notable 45% increase in investments, amounting to USD 29.79 billion, from April to September this fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FDI
- investments
- India
- DPIIT
- economy
- growth
- policy
- services
- technology
- telecommunications
ALSO READ
Curbing Childhood Obesity: Tackling Sugar-Sweetened Beverages with Policy Solutions
Pristyn Care Reveals Robust Financial Growth and Future Plans
Subdued IT Revenue Growth Forecast Amid Furloughs and Cautious Spending
China Aims for 5% Economic Growth in 2024
Grand Ram Temple and Maha Kumbh 2025: A Vision for UP's Spiritual and Economic Growth