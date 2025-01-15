Left Menu

Citigroup's Bold Moves: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

Citigroup announced a $20 billion share buyback program while cutting its 2026 profitability target due to regulatory expenses. The bank reported strong fourth-quarter profits driven by trading and dealmaking, despite investing heavily to address compliance issues. CEO Jane Fraser remains optimistic about future strategies and global market prospects.

15-01-2025
Citigroup has revised its 2026 profitability target in light of rising regulatory expenses, announcing concurrently a massive $20 billion share buyback program. This move comes as Citigroup reports exceeding expectations for fourth-quarter profits, bolstered by robust trading and dealmaking activities.

CEO Jane Fraser highlighted 2024 as a pivotal year for the bank, noting that the strategy is producing the desired stronger performance. However, the bank has adjusted its return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) target for the upcoming year, underscoring ongoing efforts to bolster compliance with hefty investments.

Despite these challenges, Citigroup saw a net income of $2.9 billion for the last quarter. The bank's trading desks reaped benefits from record-high market levels, and a resurgence in mergers and acquisitions has further fueled investment banking revenue. CEO Fraser remains optimistic, backed by a significant stock surge and strategic transformations shaping a positive global sentiment.

