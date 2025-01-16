IMEC Corridor: A New Pathway for Global Economic Integration

The groundbreaking India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) could become a reality following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at the White House, President Biden referenced his efforts at the G20 summit in Delhi, where he rallied key nations around a vision of an economic corridor stretching from India across the Middle East to Europe.

Initially signed by eight nations, including India, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and the European Union, the IMEC project faced a setback following a Hamas attack on Israel. However, recent diplomatic developments have revived hopes for this strategic initiative, which counters China's One Belt, One Road Initiative and seeks to reposition global trade routes.

