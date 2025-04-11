Left Menu

Spain's Strategic Shift: Sanchez Courts China Amidst Global Economic Tensions

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited China to boost investment as the country shifts towards a pro-China stance. Amid global economic tensions and trade wars, Spain aims to strengthen ties with China, especially in clean energy and pork exports, recognizing China's critical role in renewable technologies.

Updated: 11-04-2025 10:03 IST
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is strengthening ties with China amidst global economic uncertainty caused by US tariffs. Spain aims to bolster investment in renewable energy and clean technologies, considering China a critical partner.

Sanchez's visit to China represents Spain's pro-China stance, contrasting with the broader EU's mixed reactions. Spain abstained from EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, illustrating its shift toward a cooperative relationship with China.

Spain's focus on clean energy and pork exports highlights its strategic approach in cultivating a partnership with China, navigating through global tensions and seeking economic diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

