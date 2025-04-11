Spain's Strategic Shift: Sanchez Courts China Amidst Global Economic Tensions

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is strengthening ties with China amidst global economic uncertainty caused by US tariffs. Spain aims to bolster investment in renewable energy and clean technologies, considering China a critical partner.

Sanchez's visit to China represents Spain's pro-China stance, contrasting with the broader EU's mixed reactions. Spain abstained from EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, illustrating its shift toward a cooperative relationship with China.

Spain's focus on clean energy and pork exports highlights its strategic approach in cultivating a partnership with China, navigating through global tensions and seeking economic diversification.

