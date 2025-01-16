Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Kakinada
Three people lost their lives and several others were injured after a vehicle fell into a dry canal in Kakinada district. The accident happened in Vommangi village's Gopal Cheruvu area when the vehicle's driver lost control. Injured victims received treatment at a local hospital.
A tragic accident claimed the lives of three individuals when their vehicle veered off into a dry canal in Kakinada district on Thursday, as confirmed by a police officer.
The incident took place in the Gopal Cheruvu area of Vommangi village, Prathipadu mandal, following the driver's loss of control.
The vehicle was en route to Darapalli waterfalls, carrying 20 passengers at the time. Survivors were transported to Prathipadu government hospital for medical care, according to the police statement.
