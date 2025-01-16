Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Kakinada

Three people lost their lives and several others were injured after a vehicle fell into a dry canal in Kakinada district. The accident happened in Vommangi village's Gopal Cheruvu area when the vehicle's driver lost control. Injured victims received treatment at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:20 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Kakinada
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three individuals when their vehicle veered off into a dry canal in Kakinada district on Thursday, as confirmed by a police officer.

The incident took place in the Gopal Cheruvu area of Vommangi village, Prathipadu mandal, following the driver's loss of control.

The vehicle was en route to Darapalli waterfalls, carrying 20 passengers at the time. Survivors were transported to Prathipadu government hospital for medical care, according to the police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025