Tragic Collision on NH 48: Three Dead, One Injured

A road accident on NH 48 Pune Bangalore highway led to the deaths of three individuals, while another person is hospitalized. The incident occurred near Hubli, involving residents from Lingraj Nagar, Hubballi. Police investigations are ongoing.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road mishap on the NH 48 Pune Bangalore highway claimed the lives of three individuals, while another sustained injuries, authorities reported.

The incident unfolded near Noolvi Cross, close to Hubli, when a car carrying the victims collided with a highway side wall. SP Gopal M Byakod of Dharwad confirmed the fatalities, identifying the deceased as Sujata, 61, Sampatkumari, 60, and Gayatri, 65, with Shakuntala, 75, succumbing later. All were residents of Lingraj Nagar, Hubballi.

A fourth passenger, Veerbassayya, 69, is currently undergoing treatment. Hubballi Rural Police have registered a case, and a probe is underway to determine the cause. Further updates are forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

