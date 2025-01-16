Capital Group's Bold Entry into Small and Mid-Cap ETF Market

On Thursday, Capital Group introduced its inaugural exchange-traded fund (ETF) targeting small and mid-cap U.S. stocks, a section of the ETF market where new offerings are scarce.

Accounting for only about $440 billion out of the over $10 trillion invested in U.S. ETFs, smaller-cap stocks present a field teeming with potential, according to Todd Sohn, an ETF strategist at Strategas. "This remains an area ripe with opportunity," stated Sohn.

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid-Cap ETF is the last component needed for the firm to complete its model portfolios by the first quarter of 2025, said Holly Framsted, head of ETFs at the company. Investor demand for this type of product catalyzed its development, as small-cap ETFs typically face challenges due to their association with many unprofitable firms, Sohn noted.

