EU Slaps Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Erythritol Imports

The European Commission has announced it will implement anti-dumping duties on imports of erythritol from China. The decision follows findings that the sweetener was being sold within the European Union at prices considered unfairly low, posing a threat to the EU's market.

Definitive levies on the product will span from 34.4% to a hefty 233.3%. The European Commission noted that these will be collected retroactively from June 7 of the previous year, aligning with provisional duties initially imposed on July 19 of that year. Baolingbao Biology Co will face the lowest rate, while Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co will see a 156.7% duty.

The new duties, set to take effect on Friday, are slated to last five years. The EU's erythritol market is valued at approximately 30 million euros annually. This development is part of a larger sequence of tariff exchanges between the EU and China, with other products, like electric vehicles, also under similar scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)