Left Menu

EU Slaps Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Erythritol Imports

The European Commission will impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese sweetener erythritol imports after discovering sales at unfairly low prices that threaten the EU's industry. The definitive duties range from 34.4% to 233.3% and will be applied retroactively from last year. These measures are part of ongoing trade disputes between the EU and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:49 IST
EU Slaps Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Erythritol Imports

The European Commission has announced it will implement anti-dumping duties on imports of erythritol from China. The decision follows findings that the sweetener was being sold within the European Union at prices considered unfairly low, posing a threat to the EU's market.

Definitive levies on the product will span from 34.4% to a hefty 233.3%. The European Commission noted that these will be collected retroactively from June 7 of the previous year, aligning with provisional duties initially imposed on July 19 of that year. Baolingbao Biology Co will face the lowest rate, while Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co will see a 156.7% duty.

The new duties, set to take effect on Friday, are slated to last five years. The EU's erythritol market is valued at approximately 30 million euros annually. This development is part of a larger sequence of tariff exchanges between the EU and China, with other products, like electric vehicles, also under similar scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025