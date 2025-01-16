Influencer Marketing Trends: Consumer Insights for 2025
The iCubesWire report on Influencer Marketing reveals significant insights for 2025. 82% of Indian consumers agree influencers affect purchasing decisions, with LinkedIn emerging as a key platform. Trust is built on niche expertise and relevant content while traditional celebrity endorsements lose ground. Social media shopping features remain unpopular.
Gurgaon, 16th January, 2025: iCubesWire, a prominent Ad-tech company, conducted a survey with 2,987 Indian consumers, unveiling its insights in the report titled, "Influencer Marketing 2024 Reflections, Audience Outlook Forecast 2025." This report sheds light on crucial trends in the influencer marketing landscape and how they impact consumer behavior.
The report discovered that 82% of consumers acknowledge influencers' sway over their buying choices. LinkedIn, prevailing over YouTube and X, becomes a primary influencer platform, evidencing a shift in consumer engagement preferences. Additionally, influencers with niche expertise earn higher trust levels, as noted by 40% of respondents.
Crucially, traditional celebrity endorsements seem to be losing credibility, with only 17% of respondents finding them convincing. The findings stress the need for brands to scrutinize influencer backgrounds thoroughly, emphasizing expertise in specific areas to strengthen consumer trust significantly.
