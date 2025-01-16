Morgan Stanley's Profit Surge: A Dealmaking Success

Morgan Stanley has reported a remarkable surge in profit for the fourth quarter, largely driven by a wave of dealmaking that swept through the investment bank sector.

The bank's earnings reached $3.7 billion, translating to $2.22 per share, up from $1.5 billion or 85 cents per share a year prior. This growth reflects a 25% rise in investment banking revenue to $1.64 billion, aligning with strong profits also reported by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

Wall Street banks capitalized on a surge in mergers and acquisitions, buoyed by a robust U.S. economy, interest rate cuts, and anticipation of reduced regulation with the election of President Donald Trump. Investment banks also gained from a bullish equities market, spurring IPOs and stock sales, as favorable borrowing conditions pushed firms to issue bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)