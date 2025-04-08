Markets Reel Amid Tariff Tensions: Tokyo, Wall Street, and Global Repercussions

In a dramatic turn of events, Asian shares and US futures saw an upswing on Tuesday. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 led the charge, climbing just over 6%, as markets showed signs of recovery after the upheaval sparked by President Donald Trump's tariff hikes.

The volatility followed an eventful day on Wall Street, where stocks initially plunged in response to Trump's threat of increasing his tariffs. Despite this initial drop, regional markets managed to regain their footing with China pledging to "fight to the end," hinting at potential countermeasures against the US.

Amidst these tensions, global market conditions remain fragile. Key indices across the region showed mixed results, and commodities such as crude oil saw price fluctuations. Investors continue to navigate this uncertain terrain, with hopes hinging on potential trade negotiations to mitigate further economic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)