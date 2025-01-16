Morgan Stanley's Record Surge: A New Era of Growth

Morgan Stanley's profits have seen a spectacular rise, more than doubling in the fourth quarter, driven by robust dealmaking and stock sales.

The firm reported record net revenue of $61.8 billion, reflecting a strong overall performance across Wall Street amidst favorable conditions including interest-rate cuts and regulatory expectations during President Donald Trump's tenure.

CEO Ted Pick, in his first year at the helm, has credited strategic execution and robust growth in sectors like investment banking and wealth management for this success. The bank achieved a notable 22% increase in equity trading revenue, showcasing substantial activity in regions like Asia and the Americas.

(With inputs from agencies.)