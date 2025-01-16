Left Menu

Morgan Stanley's Record Surge: A New Era of Growth

Morgan Stanley's profits more than doubled in the fourth quarter, reaching a record net revenue of $61.8 billion. The surge was driven by a wave of dealmaking, stock sales, and strong performance in investment banking and wealth management. CEO Ted Pick celebrates one of the firm's strongest years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley's profits have seen a spectacular rise, more than doubling in the fourth quarter, driven by robust dealmaking and stock sales.

The firm reported record net revenue of $61.8 billion, reflecting a strong overall performance across Wall Street amidst favorable conditions including interest-rate cuts and regulatory expectations during President Donald Trump's tenure.

CEO Ted Pick, in his first year at the helm, has credited strategic execution and robust growth in sectors like investment banking and wealth management for this success. The bank achieved a notable 22% increase in equity trading revenue, showcasing substantial activity in regions like Asia and the Americas.

