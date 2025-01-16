Empowering Women: The Rise of Bima Sakhi Yojana in Goa

Launched to bolster women's empowerment, the Bima Sakhi Yojana by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is gaining significant traction in Goa, following its prior introduction in Haryana. This initiative, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2024, aims to appoint two lakh women insurance agents over three years.

The scheme, introduced by the Goa government in partnership with LIC, targets women aged 18 to 70 who have completed Class 10. Beneficiaries receive a monthly stipend and commissions on completed policies, thus enhancing financial independence and literacy.

With numerous women expressing interest, the scheme's impact is apparent. For participants like student Gauri Suresh Naik and housewife Sulbha Dattatray Karpe, becoming Bima Sakhis offers financial support and confidence, promoting economic opportunities in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)