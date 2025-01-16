Left Menu

Axis Bank Navigates Challenges with Strategic Loan Approaches

Axis Bank reported a 4% growth in its December quarter net profit to Rs 6,304 crore, impacted by asset quality pressures in the retail segment. Executives noted a strategic slow in loan growth due to borrower indebtedness. Gross slippages stood at Rs 5,432 crore, with significant impacts in the retail sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:54 IST
Axis Bank Navigates Challenges with Strategic Loan Approaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Bank has posted a 4% growth in net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 6,304 crore. However, the uptick comes amid asset quality challenges within its retail segment.

Bank executives pointed to rising borrower indebtedness as a reason for deliberately slowing loan growth to 9% during the October-December period.

Despite the challenges, Axis Bank's CEO Amitabh Chaudhry remains confident, focusing on stabilizing retail asset quality, deposit quality, and costs in the coming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025