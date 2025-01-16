Morgan Stanley's Stellar Year: Record Profits Amid Surging Dealmaking

Morgan Stanley has reported a significant increase in profit for the fourth quarter, as dealmaking and stock sales soared, propelling revenue to an all-time high. The bank's performance mirrored a strong showing across Wall Street, driven by a robust U.S. economy and favorable economic policies.

This marks a successful first year for CEO Ted Pick, who attributed the achievement to record net revenue of $61.8 billion. Looking ahead to 2025, Pick expressed confidence, noting high M&A pipeline values and strong IPO potential amid the changing political landscape.

Investment banking revenue rose by 25% to $1.64 billion, with Morgan Stanley's performance aligning with other major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. Rating agency Moody's viewed the results positively, citing increased capital ratios and favorable market conditions. The outlook for wealth management, which generated $7.5 billion in revenue, remains optimistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)