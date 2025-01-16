USIBC's Roadmap: US-India Economic Synergy Unveiled

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) has unveiled a set of recommendations aimed at bolstering economic, technological, and commercial ties between the United States and India. The proposal outlines a strategic pathway for reciprocal trade, fostering innovation-led growth, and ensuring secure supply chains, expected to benefit businesses and people in both nations.

Titled 'Together We Win,' the recommendations emphasize opportunities to further joint initiatives in trade, technology, energy, and defence. Key proposals include negotiating flexible trade agreements to unlock economic potential, developing joint R&D in AI and quantum technologies, and establishing a fast-track STEM visa program.

Additionally, USIBC stresses the importance of energy security, secure production corridors for critical supplies, and advancing defence systems for Indo-Pacific security. These initiatives are designed to place the US and India as leaders in global innovation and economic growth, as both nations stand at a pivotal crossroad.

