SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

A SpaceX Starship prototype faced a setback mere minutes after launching from Texas, impacting airline routes over the Gulf of Mexico. The rocket, an upgraded model carrying trial satellites, lost connection with mission control just eight minutes after liftoff, disrupting numerous commercial flights forced to divert due to possible debris.

This incident marks a rare occurrence where a SpaceX failure has led to airspace disruptions. According to data from FlightRadar24, at least 20 flights had to change their routes or airports. The Federal Aviation Administration did not provide an immediate response to the situation.

"We did lose all communications with the ship - that is essentially telling us we had an anomaly with the upper stage," stated SpaceX Communications Manager Dan Huot. The Starship's upper stage, notable for its increased height and advanced upgrades, was anticipated to make a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean later. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy booster executed its planned return to the launch site shortly after liftoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)