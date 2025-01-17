Left Menu

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

A SpaceX Starship prototype failed shortly after its launch from Texas, affecting air travel over the Gulf of Mexico. Numerous flights were forced to alter course to avoid debris. SpaceX's upgraded Starship model, which was carrying mock satellites, lost communication with mission control eight minutes post-launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 05:54 IST
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A SpaceX Starship prototype faced a setback mere minutes after launching from Texas, impacting airline routes over the Gulf of Mexico. The rocket, an upgraded model carrying trial satellites, lost connection with mission control just eight minutes after liftoff, disrupting numerous commercial flights forced to divert due to possible debris.

This incident marks a rare occurrence where a SpaceX failure has led to airspace disruptions. According to data from FlightRadar24, at least 20 flights had to change their routes or airports. The Federal Aviation Administration did not provide an immediate response to the situation.

"We did lose all communications with the ship - that is essentially telling us we had an anomaly with the upper stage," stated SpaceX Communications Manager Dan Huot. The Starship's upper stage, notable for its increased height and advanced upgrades, was anticipated to make a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean later. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy booster executed its planned return to the launch site shortly after liftoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025