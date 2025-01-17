SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption
A SpaceX Starship prototype failed shortly after its launch from Texas, affecting air travel over the Gulf of Mexico. Numerous flights were forced to alter course to avoid debris. SpaceX's upgraded Starship model, which was carrying mock satellites, lost communication with mission control eight minutes post-launch.
A SpaceX Starship prototype faced a setback mere minutes after launching from Texas, impacting airline routes over the Gulf of Mexico. The rocket, an upgraded model carrying trial satellites, lost connection with mission control just eight minutes after liftoff, disrupting numerous commercial flights forced to divert due to possible debris.
This incident marks a rare occurrence where a SpaceX failure has led to airspace disruptions. According to data from FlightRadar24, at least 20 flights had to change their routes or airports. The Federal Aviation Administration did not provide an immediate response to the situation.
"We did lose all communications with the ship - that is essentially telling us we had an anomaly with the upper stage," stated SpaceX Communications Manager Dan Huot. The Starship's upper stage, notable for its increased height and advanced upgrades, was anticipated to make a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean later. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy booster executed its planned return to the launch site shortly after liftoff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SpaceX
- Starship
- rocket
- launch
- Texas
- airline
- flight
- disruption
- communication
- Elon Musk
ALSO READ
Delhi's Dimming Skies: Smog Disrupts Flights & Daily Life
Thick Fog Disrupts Flights and Chills North India
Aeromexico Soars to Top in On-Time Performance: A Global Airline Ranking
International Probe into Azerbaijani Airliner Crash in Kazakhstan
Fog Causes Chaos in Delhi: Flights Delayed and AQI Levels Spike